Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress Sophia Bush, actress Dana Delany, "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

Maury A woman claims her boyfriend cheated with her relatives. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Seth Rogen, director Spike Lee; musical guest Big Boi performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Brendan Gleeson, former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander. (KARE, Ch. 11)