9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Fiennes, Daniel Cormier, Daphne Oz, Pentatonix. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Music
Sold-out grandstand crowd gives Trampled by Turtles an amped-up homecoming
More than 15,000 fans turned out for this year's biggest State Fair concert.
Variety
Student gun control advocates protest outside Smith & Wesson
Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting have finished a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
Variety
Retired Phoenix Bishop Thomas O'Brien dies at 82
Retired Bishop Thomas J. O'Brien, who served the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix for more than 20 years before stepping down following a sexual-abuse scandal involving suspected pedophile priests, died Sunday. He was 82.
Variety
Buffalo bishop won't resign over handling of sex abuse
The Roman Catholic bishop of Buffalo, New York, on Sunday rejected calls to resign over his handling of sexual abuse allegations against priests, saying: the "shepherd does not desert the flock" in difficult times.
National
States' follow-through mixed on sexual misconduct policies
As the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began snaring politicians, state legislatures across the country vowed to re-examine their policies to prevent harassment and beef…
