Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Foxx, Julianna Margulies, Laurie Gelman, KT Tunstall. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Late night
10 p.m.
Conan Marc Maron. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
Lights Out With David Spade Isla Fisher and Bobby Lee. (Comedy)
National
Omar: Go to Israel, see 'cruel reality of the occupation'
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib sharply criticized Israel on Monday for denying them entry to the Jewish state and called on fellow members of Congress to visit while they cannot.
National
Census figures show economic gap narrows with citizenship
Foreign-born residents had higher rates of being employed full-time than those born in the United States last year, and naturalized immigrants were more likely to have advanced degrees than the native-born, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
National
Publisher confirms Halperin book despite intense criticism
Mark Halperin's planned book about the 2020 election has been officially announced amid protests that the "Game Change" co-author hasn't earned a second chance since facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
National
Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests
Twitter said Monday it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were part of a Chinese government influence campaign targeting the protest movement in Hong Kong.
TV & Media
19-year-old accused of threatening abortion clinic on iFunny
A 19-year-old from Chicago is charged with making a threat after he posted messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes, saying he would carry out an attack on a city abortion clinic, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.