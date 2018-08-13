Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ray Liotta, Evan Peters, Sting and Shaggy, Dr. Taz Bhatia. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Milo Ventimiglia, YouTube stars Rhett & Link. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Director Spike Lee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; actress Rhea Seehorn. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Model and actress Ruby Rose (the CW's new Batwoman), Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons; Florida Georgia Line performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)