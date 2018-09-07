Prime TV time is fast approaching: fall premieres, football, not to mention all that binge-worthy streaming content. It’s understandable if you’ve had a hard time tearing your eyes off the screen, but let the reason be what’s playing and not that the TV has become an eyesore.

You don’t have to sacrifice style just because a room has a TV in it. Seating, storage and artwork can all help. We asked interiors experts to weigh in with their advice for mastering all that media.

The art of design

If you don’t want the TV to be the main attraction, a room has to have another showstopper. Designer Emily Johnston Larkin of EJ Interiors in Dallas relies on artwork to do the job.

Installing the TV off center also helps.

“There’s no reason a formal living room can’t both be functional and pretty,” Larkin said. “We add TVs all the time to these types of spaces to add an aspect of livability to a space.”

She said it’s crucial to have enough seating in any room with a TV. While a sectional can be perfect for lounging, if you’re after a more formal look, consider doubling up on sofas.

“We love a room with two parallel sofas because it gives the opportunity for two people to lie down facing the TV,” she said.

Front and center

Sometimes you have to let it go and allow the TV to be front and center.

But that doesn’t mean that you have to let it take over the room, said Abbe Fenimore of Studio Ten25.

“Make it feel like it belongs,” she said.

If your TV takes its place over a cabinet, styling with books and personal and decorative objects will help balance the big black box above it. Just be sure not to cover the screen or sensors, Fenimore said.

And if the only place for a TV is over a fireplace, consider camouflage: dark paint, wallpaper or wood accents.

“The look is clean and modern, and the TV doesn’t look so stark on a plain wall,” the Dallas designer said.

Shelf it

A custom built-in gives the TV and its components a place to go. It also gives you room to add plenty of personality. Emily Sheehan Hewett, of A Well Dressed Home, loves to dress up the shelves with family photos, fun keepsakes and other interesting objects.

“Take the design up a notch by lining the back of the built-in with a fun wallpaper or fabric,” she said.

Additional lighting is always a good idea.

When designing the built-in, Hewett keeps doors in mind as a way to hide unsightly electronics, kids toys and board games.

Double duty

“I know it’s tempting when you’re designing a TV room to head straight for the Barcaloungers, but thankfully there are many more stylish options out there these days,” said Tara Lenney, who relies on furniture that does double duty.

Consider a sleek, low-profile sofa with back cushions that lift up to headrest height. Opt for pieces upholstered in performance fabric so you don’t have to worry about inevitable spills. An upholstered cocktail ottoman gives you a place to put your feet up or hold your snacks for a night of binge-watching, said Lenney, of Tara Lenney Design, Dallas.

When it comes to consoles, size really does matter. “You want it to be proportional to the size of your TV,” Lenney said. “A good rule of thumb is that the TV shouldn’t take up more than two-thirds the width of the console.”

Style it simply: Lenney sticks to a few books and a plant.

“You want enough to keep it from looking stark but not so much that you are blocking the screen or adding too many visual distractions.”