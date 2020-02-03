Q: We have been enjoying the Netflix series “Anne With an E,” loosely based on the story “Anne of Green Gables.” Three seasons were produced. We read that the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Netflix were unable to agree on continuing the series. What information do you have as to why the fourth season has been canceled and if there might be any chance of its resurrection?

A: There’s always a chance of a show getting revived these days; the fans of “Anne With an E” are certainly lobbying for its continuation. But the issue here goes beyond one show into one of who will make and profit from shows. Before breaking up with Netflix, the CBC became concerned that working with the international giant was hurting its own operations in Canada.

“A number of countries have done deals, as we did, with Netflix,” a top executive told the Content Canada podcast, “and over time we start to see that we’re feeding the growth of Netflix, or we’re feeding the growth of Amazon, rather than feeding our own domestic business and industry.” It’s akin to how local retailers struggle against mega-corporations including online ones, or the battles we’ve seen between Netflix and movie-theater owners as the streaming service has become a major player in the film business.

‘Virgin River’

Q: I enjoyed “Virgin River” so much, but the ending so left you hanging. Will they do another series? I did buy some of the sequel books titled “Virgin River,” but I want shows!

A: Netflix has ordered a second season of the show based on the books by Robyn Carr. Look for it later this year.

Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfelsgmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.