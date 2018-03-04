Q: I think the greatest "Star Trek" show ever made is "The Orville." How many years did each of the other "Star Trek" shows last, and what years? How are the ratings for "The Orville"?

A: "The Orville" has done well enough to be picked up for a second season. Although several "Star Trek" veterans work on it, the Fox series is not technically a "Star Trek" program — more of an homage. The first "Star Trek" aired from 1966 to 1968, followed by "Star Trek: The Next Generation" (1987-1994), "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1993-1999), "Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001), "Enterprise" (2001-2005) and the current "Star Trek: Discovery" (2017 to the present). There was also an animated series in 1973-75.

'Halcyon' days are numbered

Q: Do you know if they are going to have another series of "The Halcyon" on the Ovation channel? I enjoyed the program and the acting.

A: The British series set during World War II was canceled by its overseas network, ITV, after a single season. One recent report in Britain's Radiotimes.com said the studio was still looking for a possible new home for the program, "having already started on scripts for series two and planned out five years' worth of wartime drama." But its return still looks like a very long shot.

'Rough Riders' had a short ride

Q: Back in 1958 or so, there was a short-lived western called "The Rough Riders," in which three Civil War veterans roamed the West. Is the show available to buy?

A: The series aired on ABC for a single season in 1958-59. The three veterans were played by Kent Taylor, Peter Whitney and Jan Merlin. I don't know of an authorized release of the show on video; I did see some episodes on YouTube.

Where's 'Madam Secretary'?

Q: Has "Madam Secretary" been canceled? Is there any chance it will return?

A: The CBS drama suffered a bout of Sunday Syndrome. Shows airing that evening tend to be scheduled against big events such as the Super Bowl and the Academy Awards, and sometimes networks do not want to waste new episodes against such programming. You may have noticed that the Olympics also sent shows into repeats or on hiatus for a couple of weeks. But "Madam Secretary" will be back with new episodes beginning March 11.

Name that tune

Q: I love the haunting "Alleluia" that permeates episodes of "Victoria" on PBS. Do you know the source and composer?

A: The theme and other music for the show were composed by Martin Phipps. According to RadioTimes.com, Phipps fell in love with the show after previewing the first episode and even changed some holiday plans "to get to work on the composition." The vocals are by the Medieval Baebes. A "Victoria" soundtrack has been released, as well as a Medieval Baebes album called "Victoriana." The first two seasons of the series are also on DVD and Blu-ray, and a third "Victoria" season is in the works.

