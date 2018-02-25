Q: Is "Midnight, Texas" coming back?

A: NBC has ordered a second season of the supernatural drama, although I don't have an air date for its return at this time. There will be some changes from the first season of the show based on novels by Charlaine Harris: Neither Yul Vazquez (the Rev. Emilio) nor Sarah Ramos (Creek) was listed among the returning cast members when Season 2 was announced. Some reports have suggested that they could be back as guest stars.

Tired of the 'Law'

Q: Why was the prosecutor from "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" dropped from the program? I thought he would be there forever.

A: Raul Esparza, who played assistant district attorney Rafael Barba, told EW.com that "I felt like it was time to go. I had explored a lot of what I thought Barba was about. I had reached the end of what I wanted to explore." Since Barba was not killed off on the show, there's always a chance he could return in some fashion — as has happened with some other members of the "Law & Order" family — and Esparza said he was open to that.

Long-running shows often lose and gain actors, and on "SVU," now in its 19th season, such changes shouldn't be unexpected. For instance, Christopher Meloni (Stabler), Richard Belzer (Munch) and Dann Florek (Cragen) all departed the police drama after longer tenures than Esparza's. And Dick Wolf, the mastermind of the "Law & Order" productions and now the "Chicago" series, has never been shy about cast changes.

Perry's not coming 'Home'

Q: When I was looking for when "Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home" would return, I came across an article saying it was canceled by TLC. Will it be returning on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network, since that's where most of his stuff winds up anyway? The series finale ended in a cliffhanger. This is one of only two of Perry's shows I truly enjoyed.

A: I have seen nothing about the show having a new life on another network now that TLC is done with it. Perry is always busy with new projects, and that includes a change in his TV connection. In 2019, his exclusive production deal with OWN will end and he will begin producing new shows exclusively for Viacom, the corporation including BET and other networks. According to Deadline.com, the deal will also include Viacom's Paramount Pictures getting a first crack at Perry's movies. Not that he is entirely done with OWN yet, with Deadline noting that Perry's OWN shows will continue to have new episodes into 2020.

