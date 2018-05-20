Q: What song has been played the most on TV shows or movies? Not "Happy Birthday" or seasonal songs, but ones by AC/DC, Patsy Cline — that type.

A: "That's impossible to say," said Jon Burlingame, award-winning writer about music in TV and movies. "It changes with every decade, as older songs are forgotten and newer ones take their place based on the demographics of the producers." He noted that the use of songs on-screen became especially popular after 1984, when "Miami Vice" not only used music but made it part of the narrative.

Still, the use of music is so pervasive, you can find many online lists of songs that get overused in movies and TV shows — and commercials add to the headache. Some of the songs listed include the much covered Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah," "Over the Rainbow" (whether by Judy Garland or Israel Kamakawiwo'ole), the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter," George Thorogood's "Bad to the Bone," the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" and Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."

Back to church

Q: I have watched "Greenleaf" on the Oprah Winfrey Network since the beginning. My family and I really enjoyed the show. We have been looking forward to seeing new episodes, but I haven't seen anything about a new season start date. I was wondering if you know what's going on — will our favorite church family be returning and, if so, when?

A: The drama about a family and its Memphis megachurch has a third season in the works, currently set for August. And there will be some changes in the show, including the addition of Patti LaBelle in a recurring role as "a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire." You can find out more about the series and the coming season at oprah.com/app/greenleaf.html.

When will the Doctor be in?

Q: I would like to know when BBC America is going to start the new season of "Doctor Who" that has a woman as the Doctor.

A: As you know, actress Jodie Whittaker made her debut as the 13th Doctor, and the first woman in the role, in December 2017. Her first full season begins sometime this fall. The series will also have a new head writer and executive producer, Chris Chibnall, along with new cast members Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Sharon D. Clarke.

