Back in black

Every Tuesday and Thursday this month, TCM is turning over its prime-time hours to films that showcase the black experience in America. In the latest lineup, film critics Shawn Edwards and Jasmine Simpkins introduce 1961's "A Raisin in the Sun," 1962's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and 1984's "A Soldier's Story."

7 p.m. TCM

Reaching across the aisle

Sarah Silverman returns for a second season of "I Love You, America." Last year's batch of episodes, at their best when the self-proclaimed leftie made genuine efforts to interact with conservatives, earned its Emmy nomination for outstanding variety sketch series.

Now streaming on Hulu

Gator grub

City pride is on the menu in "Bite Club," a new six-part series with chefs vying to be hometown champ. Host Tyler Florence kicks off the food fight in Chicago, where competitors have to incorporate alligator meat in their dishes.

8 p.m. Food Network

Neal Justin