His prerogative
With its subject matter on board as an executive producer, "The Bobby Brown Story" could have been scrubbed and sanitized, but like "The New Edition Story," this four-hour follow-up doesn't hesitate to expose some of the R&B star's sins, which include cheating on wife Whitney Houston and contributing to "Ghostbusters 2." The second part of the film, which features some terrific re-creations of Brown in concert, is at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
8 p.m., BET
The bulldog
Around these parts, Fran Tarkenton is best known for sporting a Vikings jersey. But the new documentary "Scramblin' Fran" focuses on his decision in 1957 to commit to the University of Georgia over Georgia Tech and Auburn.
8 p.m., SEC Network
Get your motor runnin'
Yes, some familiar faces pop up in the "Sons of Anarchy" sequel "Mayans M.C.," and no, I won't tell you who. Have you seen what these dudes do to rats? What I can say is that Kurt Sutter hasn't deviated much from the formula that made "SOA" a cult sensation, which means the ride is brutal and often brilliant.
9 p.m., FX
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.