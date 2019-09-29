School spirit

"The Politician" finds co-creator Ryan Murphy back at school — but there's little to be gleeful about in this scathing, scary indictment of politics and teenagers. Thank goodness for parental visits from Jessica Lange, who is clearly having a ball as a manipulative mom, a role originally intended for Barbra Streisand. Gwyneth Paltrow, Bette Midler and Judith Light also offer some much needed comic relief.

Now streaming on Netflix

Back to the Stone Age

"The Flintstones" try to prove that they can still be a modern Stone Age family by securing a slot in MeTV's weekday lineup. The show was such a hit during its original run that Tony Curtis and Ann-Margret both provided voices for characters not-so-loosely based on them. These repeats may date back nearly 60 years, but they still hold up better than the 1994 film version.

5 p.m., MeTV

When silence isn't golden

If you don't know much about Gen. Francisco Franco, you're not alone. Long after the Spanish dictator's death, it was government policy to ignore the criminal acts perpetrated by him and his henchmen. "The Silence of Others" makes sure to give voice to those fighting to shine a light on the darkness he left behind. By the end of this "P.O.V." documentary, you'll be screaming for justice right along with them.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin