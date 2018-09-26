Old friends

When you’ve been on the air awhile, you can justify an extended welcome-back party. “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5) kicks off its 15th season with a two-hour premiere in which we meet the soap’s first gay male surgeon. “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11), now in its 20th year, also clocks in at two hours as the assistant D.A. (Philip Winchester) grieves over the violent death of his sister.

Here comes the judge

If you ever get stuck in traffic court, pray you get a judge like Frank Caprio, star of the new daytime series “Caught in Providence,” co-produced by Paula Abdul. Caprio may not offer the kind of brutal sarcasm you’re used to seeing in a TV courtroom, but his gentle manner gives you hope for our justice system.

Noon and 12:30 p.m., WFTC, Ch. 29

Heaven can wait

You would think “The Good Place” would have run out of twists by now, but early episodes of the third season show this inventive meta-sitcom is still at the top of its game. Guest star Maya Rudolph continues to be a little slice of heaven while Ted Danson takes an even more prominent role as he tries to manipulate his new friends’ chances of legitimately getting to the “good place.”

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin