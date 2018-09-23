Coming home

"Jane Fonda in Five Acts" focuses more on her three marriages than her two Oscars, reminding us that the actress' personal life has been more dramatic than 97 percent of Hollywood's films. Director Susan Lacy covers an impressive amount of territory with the help of Ted Turner, Robert Redford and Lily Tomlin.

7 p.m., HBO

Out with a bang

Sheldon and Amy's honeymoon dominates the first two episodes of the final season of "The Big Bang Theory," but there's an interesting twist involving Raj (Kunal Nayyar) that may set the stage for a future spinoff. Hey, if CBS can score with "Young Sheldon" (also returning this week) then why not "Old Raj"?

7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

One out of two

Two new series enter the fray, but only one is worth checking out. "Manifest" (9 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11), in which a group of airline passengers discover they have superpowers after disappearing for five years, will remind you a lot of "Lost," in a good way. "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4), with Jay Hernandez stepping into Tom Selleck's role, won't remind you of the 1980s original at all; it should pull a disappearing act of its own.

Neal Justin