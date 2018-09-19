Lucky town

Rachel Griffiths (“Six Feet Under”) sports a badge in “Dead Lucky,” a four-part thriller in which her character is entangled in a series of crimes that are somehow interlinked. The series is set in Sydney, Australia.

Now streaming on Sundance Now

Watching “The End,” the 1978 comedy about death directed by Burt Reynolds, may seem like a morbid way to honor the recently deceased star, but I’m betting the actor would be tickled pink by the thought. As both a director and an actor, Reynolds was often more concerned with having a good time than making a classic. That set of priorities is well on display here.

The true-crime genre is once again the target of “American Vandal,” which must be hoping to equal the attention it got for its much-buzzed-about first season. Producers seem to think the best way to assure continued success is to mimic the same formula. This time out, the student filmmakers investigate a prank that triggers schoolwide diarrhea. Pass the Pepto-Bismol — and the remote.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin