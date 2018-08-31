He’s the boss

John Krasinski stands tall as the latest leading man to inhabit the character of “Jack Ryan,” but the real tough guy to watch in this complex but engaging series is Wendell Pierce, a character actor who has been searching nearly a decade for a role as memorable as his seen-it-all detective Bunk Moreland in “The Wire.” This is it. As a CIA supervisor struggling with his Muslim faith and a humiliating demotion, Pierce steals every scene he’s in, a crime even Ryan can’t prevent.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

All rise

Even those who can’t stand Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s politics should be impressed by the 85-year-old’s workout routine, as well as the rest of “RBG.” Filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen do an excellent job tracking how the social wallflower ended up being one of the loudest voices on the Supreme Court while making time for lighter moments, such as introducing the honorable justice to Kate McKinnon’s impersonation of her on “Saturday Night Live.”

8 p.m. Mon., CNN

His prerogative

With its subject matter on board as an executive producer, “The Bobby Brown Story” could have been sanitized. But like “The New Edition Story,” this four-hour follow-up doesn’t hesitate to expose some of the R&B star’s sins, which include cheating on wife Whitney Houston and contributing to “Ghostbusters 2.”

8 p.m. Tue.-Wed., BET

Neal Justin