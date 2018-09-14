Basic training

Luther Campbell will never shake the fact that he's the dude behind "Me So Horny," but the docuseries "Warriors of Liberty City" exposes a different side of the former lead rapper for 2 Live Crew. His youth football program in Miami has shepherded a startling number of future NFL players including former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater.

7 p.m. Sunday, Starz

My blue heaven

Can death spice up a marriage? That's the hope of unsatisfied June (Maya Rudolph), who finds herself back in a suburban rut even after she joins her wishy-washy hubby (Fred Armisen) in the hereafter in "Forever." Even if you don't want to spend eternity — or eight episodes — with Mr. and Mrs. Bland, don't miss the heartbreaking, stand-alone episode in which "Mudbound" star Jason Mitchell discovers what happens when you don't pick the road not taken.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Horse sense

Watching the hero of "BoJack Horseman" take one hoof up and two hoofs back has long been one of TV's greatest pleasures — and that continues in a fifth season of this animated series, which deals head on with the #MeToo movement. Laura Linney, Eva Longoria and Whoopi Goldberg are among the well-known voices getting in on the action.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin