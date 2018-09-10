Their back pages

“The Great American Read” won’t reveal the results of a poll determining the country’s most beloved novel until Oct. 23. That gives host Meredith Vieira and other celebrity bookworms plenty of time in the ensuing weeks to sway your vote. “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin makes a highly effective pitch in an early episode, nearly tearing up as he reads the final passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” Other campaigners include Bill T. Jones, Sarah Jessica Parker and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Prison break

Stephen King seems to be at his best when he goes to prison, which is probably why much of the new Hulu series “Castle Rock,” an homage to the author’s spooky world, is set behind bars. That show’s story lines don’t come directly from King’s works, but “The Green Mile” (6 p.m., Syfy) and “The Shawshank Redemption” (7 p.m., IFC) do. You’ll be tempted to watch “Shawshank” for the 42nd time, but consider sticking with “Mile,” if only to marvel at the performance of Sam Rockwell, who recently won an Oscar for “Three Billboards.”

Inside a nightmare

“9/11: Escape From the Towers” may not be as informative as other specials marking the 17th anniversary of the tragedy, but the filmmakers have recruited some moving eyewitnesses, some of whom had never told their tales on camera before.

8 p.m., History Channel

Neal Justin