Groundbreaking operation

Since "Doctor Who" has been on the air since 1963, a new season premiere should be fairly routine. That's not the case this year. The latest incarnation of the time traveler is being played by Jodie Whittaker, the first time a female has taken on the lead role. It's such a big deal that the first episode is airing in the States at the same time it debuts in England. The series moves to its regular prime-time spot next week.

12:45 p.m. Sunday, BBC America

Dirty water

At first "The Girl in the Bathtub" seems to be a throwback to the early days of Lifetime with a slew of suspects, including a youthful-looking Jason Patric, being offered up after the death of a young woman. But the real killer turns out to be lot sneakier and more sinister than you're led to believe.

7 p.m. Lifetime, Sunday

Secretary pool

Members on each side of the political aisle can agree on at least one thing: Former Cabinet members can't act. Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright offer plenty of proof in their stiff appearances during the season premiere of "Madam Secretary." Star Tea Leoni deserves an Emmy for keeping a straight face.

9 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin