Not so completely different

John Cleese and Minnie Driver are getting so used to playing father and daughter that they might as well start crashing each other's Thanksgiving dinners. After testing out their on-screen relationship on "Will & Grace," the two are back at it in the season premiere of "Speechless," which was shot in London. The tourist sites are smashing, but the Monty Python veteran is the real attraction.

7:30 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Simply the best

Neil Diamond may be getting tired of crooning "Sweet Caroline," but at least he's rewarded this time with a lifetime achievement award. The singer is among several artists feted in "Great Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends." Fellow honoree Tina Turner doesn't actually shimmy for her hardware, but Sheléa steps in with a jaw-dropping impression. Emmylou Harris, Queen and John Williams are also celebrated.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Cleese

Kill or be killed

The ninth season of "The Walking Dead" is largely about how the megahit will say goodbye to Rick Grimes, as actor Andrew Lincoln has announced his upcoming departure. No word yet on whether Rick will be devoured by zombies, but it's safe to assume his character isn't being spun off for a revival of "Joanie Loves Chachi."

8 p.m. Sunday, AMC

A new hope

The animated "Star Wars Resistance" takes place six months before "The Force Awakens," which means viewers will get a better sense of how the Empire struck back. This is a lighter installment in the indestructible saga with upstart Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) eager to earn the respect of his hero, Poe Dameron (guest star Oscar Isaac). The Force is strong with this one.

9 p.m. Sunday, Disney Channel

Neal Justin