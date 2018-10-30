Re-booot!

"Live With Kelly and Ryan" gets into both the Halloween and reboot season by paying homage to classic TV shows. Special guests will play dress-up with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they take on "Saved by the Bell," "I Love Lucy" and "Friends." I'm only sorry Regis Philbin isn't still on the air so we could see what he looks like with a "Rachel" haircut.

9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Water, water everywhere

Engineers and scientists warn of upcoming peril in the four-part series "Sinking Cities," starting with New York. But the most powerful testimonials come from residents already affected by climate change. Tokyo, London and Miami are featured in upcoming episodes.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Once upon a time

Kevin Williamson, who brought "Dawson's Creek" and "Scream" to the screen, is the main creative voice behind "Tell Me a Story," the latest series to set classic fairy tales in modern times. The first season brings "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" to New York City. Watch as the Big, Bad Wolf tries to figure out the subway system.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

