Re-booot!
"Live With Kelly and Ryan" gets into both the Halloween and reboot season by paying homage to classic TV shows. Special guests will play dress-up with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they take on "Saved by the Bell," "I Love Lucy" and "Friends." I'm only sorry Regis Philbin isn't still on the air so we could see what he looks like with a "Rachel" haircut.
9 a.m., KSTP, Ch. 5
Water, water everywhere
Engineers and scientists warn of upcoming peril in the four-part series "Sinking Cities," starting with New York. But the most powerful testimonials come from residents already affected by climate change. Tokyo, London and Miami are featured in upcoming episodes.
9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2
Once upon a time
Kevin Williamson, who brought "Dawson's Creek" and "Scream" to the screen, is the main creative voice behind "Tell Me a Story," the latest series to set classic fairy tales in modern times. The first season brings "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" to New York City. Watch as the Big, Bad Wolf tries to figure out the subway system.
Now streaming on CBS All Access
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.