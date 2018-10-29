Liberal-ish

Minneapolis native Yara Shahidi builds on her reputation as America's Busiest Teenager by serving as an executive producer on "Virginia 12th," which chronicles Chris Hurst's uphill attempt to win a seat in the Virginia House. Hurst became known as the news anchor who watched as his girlfriend and co-worker were murdered on the air, but this documentary is much more interested in dissecting the minutiae of the political process and celebrating positions embraced by the Democratic Party.

Now streaming on Facebook and YouTube

Dirty work

Those thinking about checking out Big Jay Oakerson this weekend at the Mall of America's House of Comedy can get a sneak preview by watching "The Degenerates," a new stand-up special in which the comic, once dubbed by the New York Times as the master of the dirty joke, is heavily featured.

Now streaming on Netflix

Long in the tooth

Long before David Boreanaz's Angel prowled the streets, there was Jonathan Frid's Barnabas Collins, a vampire who became the star of the first gothic soap opera, "Dark Shadows." You can now catch more than 250 episodes of the 1960s series by tuning in every weeknight.

11 p.m., Decades Network

Neal Justin