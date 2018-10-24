The beast in me

"Legacies" may be a spinoff of "The Vampire Diaries," but it seems to get as much inspiration from the "Harry Potter" and "X-Men" franchises. Setting the action in the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted is a brilliant move, forcing both new and familiar characters to strike a balance between dating, homework and the urge to transform into a werewolf.

8 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Better never than late

For a while it seemed the TV version of "Heathers" would never see the light of day. Originally created for Comedy Central, the show moved over to the Paramount Network, where it sat on the shelf in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Now it's hitting the air as a five-part miniseries with major edits. Was it worth the wait? The answer is a decisive no. A show that hinges on bullying as a comedy tool, even more than the original 1988 movie, just doesn't feel right in our current climate.

9 p.m., Paramount

Sketch artist

The critically acclaimed new documentary "Love, Gilda" isn't currently playing in any Twin Cities theaters, but you can check out 1980's "Gilda Live," a film of Gilda Radner's stellar one-woman show, directed by Mike Nichols and co-produced by Lorne Michaels. Many of her famous "SNL" characters make appearances.

3:15 a.m. Fri., TCM

Neal Justin