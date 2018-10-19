Who’s on first

Robbie Robertson, former frontman for the Band, has embraced American Indian music throughout his solo career. He goes one step further by narrating “Native America,” a four-part documentary that shows the contributions made by forward-looking tribes long before Christopher Columbus set sail. The history lesson can get a bit scholarly at times, but as lectures go, this is an important one.

7 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Can you dig it?

“Lore,” now in its second season, spares no expense in sharing ghost stories that adhere to the notion that truth is stranger — and scarier — than fiction. The first episode, which tells the tale of 1828 grave robbers in Scotland who took their profession to the next level, is properly gruesome.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

The beast in me

“Legacies” may be a spin­off of “The Vampire Diaries,” but it seems to get as much inspiration from the “Harry Potter” and “X-Men” franchises. Setting the action in the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted is a brilliant move, forcing new and familiar characters to strike a balance between dating, homework and the urge to turn into a werewolf.

8 p.m. Thu., WUCW, Ch. 23

Neal Justin