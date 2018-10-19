Court of appeals

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos may have put Steven Avery's conviction on the map in a spectacular fashion, but their subject is still behind bars. "Making a Murderer Part 2" follows up on their 2015 documentary series with updates on where the Wisconsin case stands today.

Now streaming on Netflix

A spell on you

If TBS can embrace "A Christmas Story" during the yuletide season, then Freeform can try to do the same for a spooky comedy every Halloween. "Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash," featuring interviews with the film's actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and musical performances from Dove Cameron and PrettyMuch, kicks off an all-out campaign to conjure up some magic with numerous screenings of the movie throughout the month. The lovefest includes an all-day marathon on Oct. 31.

7:15 p.m. Saturday, Freeform

Amusement park

"The Simpsons" may be getting soft in its old age. "Treehouse of Horror XXIX" is one of its milder Halloween outings, culminating in a "Jurassic Park" spoof in which the family learns to appreciate Grandpa even after he transforms into a flesh-eating dinosaur. As Comic Book Guy may say: Mildest "Treehouse" episode ever.

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin