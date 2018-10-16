Ring of fire

“Remastered,” a terrific collection of behind-the-music documentaries, includes a film about how Johnny Cash walked the line. In “Tricky Dick and the Man in Black,” the legend weighs his patriotism against his doubts about the Vietnam War when he’s asked to perform for Richard Nixon at the White House. Other subjects in the eight-episode series feature Bob Marley, Sam Cooke and Robert Johnson.

All-American girls

For the first time, “CMT Artists of the Year” will be an all-female affair with tributes to Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and others. The 90-minute special, to be broadcast live from Nashville, is sure to feature surprise musical pairings and special guests.

Miranda Lambert

In the beginning

Andy Serkis, best known for humanizing Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” and Caesar in “Planet of the Apes,” lends his talents to “Neanderthal,” a two-part documentary on our ancient ancestors. Having researcher Ella Al-Shamahi, a stand-up comic, should also help assure that this doesn’t come across as a stiff science lecture.

Neal Justin