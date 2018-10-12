Devil in disguise

Social activist Alyssa Milano, one of the stars of the original “Charmed,” should be enthusiastic about this reboot, if only because of its liberal-driven, Trump-bashing agenda. The political overtones may annoy viewers who just want to enjoy watching three well-cast newcomers kick some demon butt.

8 p.m. Sun., WUCW, Ch. 23

Russian dressing

Matthew Weiner could have followed up “Mad Men” with an obvious spinoff like “Better Call Pete.” Instead, the creative genius went all in with an anthology series, “The Romanoffs,” directing all eight episodes around the world. The 90-minute episodes are loosely connected by several characters who believe they are descendants of the Russian imperial family. But the real thread is Weiner’s strong, subtle writing, delivered by an all-star cast that includes Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane and Aaron Eckhart.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Never too late

Nathan Fillion’s character in “The Rookie” isn’t going to win any foot races, but he’s got enough charm to keep this relatively upbeat procedural on the schedule for the long run. The premise — a recent divorcé joins the LAPD in the midst of a midlife crisis — has plenty of promise, especially when the former “Castle” hunk acts more like Barney Fife and less like Baretta.

9 p.m. Tue., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin