Statute of limitations

If President Donald Trump ends up looking to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the midterms, he could do worse than enlisting "Harvey Birdman, Attorney General." OK, that's not true. Birdman would be a disaster, but since this is only a cartoon, the only real tragedy is sitting through political potshots you've already heard a dozen times before.

11 p.m. Sunday, Adult Swim

What's in her wallet

Credit card spokeswoman Jennifer Garner reminds us she's also a nimble comic actress in "Camping," a new series that centers around a family's ill-advised attempt at roughing it. Writers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner seem to despise the characters, much as they did in "Girls," but Garner is so committed to playing the anal-retentive ringleader, you're bound to fall a little in love.

This house is not a home

"The Haunting of Hill House" is an old-fashioned, bare-bones example of the horror genre that should appeal to those who think the "American Horror Story" franchise is just too wacky. I appreciate the no-frills approach, but the super-haunted, super-somber family in this series could use a visit from "AHS" ' Stevie Nicks.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin