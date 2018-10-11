Russian dressing

Matthew Weiner could have followed up "Mad Men" with an obvious spinoff like "Better Call Pete." Instead, the creative genius went all in with an anthology series, "The Romanoffs," directing all eight episodes around the world. The 90-minute episodes are loosely connected by several characters who believe they are descendants of the Russian imperial family. But the real thread is Weiner's strong, subtle writing, delivered by an all-star cast that includes Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane and Aaron Eckhart.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

She had it comin'

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" opens its fourth and final season with our heroine (the unsinkable Rachel Bloom) in prison, leading to an inevitable spoof of the "Cell Block Tango" number from "Chicago." The soap-opera twists are starting to wear thin, but the music remains catchy and clever.

8 p.m. Friday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Bloom

Devil in disguise

Social activist Alyssa Milano, one of the stars of the original "Charmed," should be enthusiastic about this reboot, if only because of its liberal-driven, Trump-bashing agenda. The political overtones may annoy viewers who just want to enjoy watching three well-cast newcomers kick some demon butt.

8 p.m. Sunday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Fit as a fiddle

It's no surprise that "American Masters: Itzhak Perlman" soars whenever the violinist takes up his bow, but the documentary is just as melodic when it features his wife, Toby, his sounding board and comic partner for more than 50 years. Alison Chernick's film is at its best when it shows the two of them making beautiful music together.

9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin