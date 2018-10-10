The joy of eating

There may be more educated and talented TV chefs, but you’d be hard pressed to find one who savors the joy of eating more than Samin Nosrat. In the four-part series “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” our impossibly upbeat tour guide takes us around the world to celebrate the ingredients that make the difference. When she tears up in the kitchen, you don’t know if it’s from the onions or the anticipation of the meal.

Now streaming on Netflix

Sister act

Carol Burnett hosts a monthlong tribute to “Funny Ladies” airing every Thursday. It continues with a spotlight on the 1930s and 1940s, starting off with Rosalind Russell in “His Girl Friday” (7 p.m.) and Carole Lombard in “My Man Godfrey” (9 p.m.).

TCM

Freak out

Some horror stories, like “Get Out,” have a socially conscious message. Then there’s “Into the Dark,” a new anthology series whose only mission is to give you the chills. In the opening episode, a hit man tries disposing of his latest victim on Halloween night, leaving plenty of carnage in his wake. Those who like their slasher films served straight up, no chaser, will scream in delight.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin