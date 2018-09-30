The unwelcome wagon

Remember how annoyed Archie Bunker was when George Jefferson moved next door? The producers behind "The Neighborhood" sure hope you do. This time out, it's a black family, headed by Cedric the Entertainer, who get ruffled when a lily-white couple (Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs) move in. Cedric lives up to his moniker, but overall, the sitcom pales in comparison with "All in the Family."

7 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Royal dis

"Queen of the World" purports to be a documentary on Queen Elizabeth, but you learn more about Meghan Markle's wedding dress than you do about the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Anglophiles are better off re-watching "The Crown."

7 p.m., HBO

No direction

Harry Styles is an executive producer of "Happy Together," a tone-deaf sitcom about a pop star who moves into his accountant's house and finds that he likes living among the "commoners." The New Direction member doesn't actually appear in the show (the idol is played by Australia's Felix Mallard), eliminating the only reason anyone would tune in to this mess.

7:30 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin