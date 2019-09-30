Get your kicks

You don't need to be a soccer fan to get swept up by "Diego Maradona," a documentary about the legendary player's rough 'n' tumble years with the Napoli team. The footage from the field is riveting, as is the over-the-top commentary from the European broadcast booths. But director Asif Kapadia is ultimately more interested in showing how fame and fortune can often be a celebrated athlete's most formidable opponent.

Viola Davis is one of the producers of "In a Man's World," in which women bonking their heads against the glass ceiling go undercover as men to see how differently they are treated. Viewers may bicker on how successful the social experiments are, but everyone will be blown away by makeup magicians Lou and Dave Elsey, who help pull off the transformations.

Mohammed bin Salman isn't technically a dictator, but "The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia" sets out to prove that he has a lot in common with them. This "Frontline" documentary takes full advantage of correspondent Martin Smith's vast knowledge of the Middle East and the leader. Anyone who still has questions about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will get answers.

