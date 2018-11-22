Prince of the city

"Harold Prince: The Director's Life" works as an instructional video for anyone wanting to launch a stage production, but I wish this profile of the Broadway legend would have included more testimonials from actors. Mandy Patinkin ("Evita") and Angela Lansbury ("Sweeney Todd") do their best to represent.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

According to Jim

"Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape" presents a slightly more serious side of the Twin Cities favorite as he shares details from a family medical crisis that almost led to his retirement. His wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, is the director. Gaffigan returns to Minneapolis for five shows in March.

10 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

An honest mistake

In "The Truth About Christmas," a political consultant (Kali Hawk) finds herself unable to tell a fib, a curse magnified by the fact that her boyfriend is about to announce his candidacy for New York mayor. It's fine to rip off "Liar, Liar" as long as you have someone like Jim Carrey as your truth-teller. Hawk is no Carrey.

8 p.m. Sunday, Freeform

A down and dirty shame

John Meehan isn't the most brilliant con man in recent history, but reports of how he bilked and terrorized a family helped make "Dirty John" a blockbuster podcast. It's doubtful that the eight-part TV version, starring Eric Bana and Connie Britton, will have the same impact. The big problem here is Britton: We're so used to seeing her play the smartest person in the room, most notably Tami Taylor in "Friday Night Lights," it's hard to accept her as a gullible victim.

9 p.m. Sunday, Bravo

