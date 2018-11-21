Reunion alert

Until all the "Friends" decide to reassemble for lattés at Central Perk, we'll have to settle for fare like "The Christmas Contract," a holiday flick starring Hilarie Burton and other cast members from "One Tree Hill." As an extra bonus, the show's stars will look back on the soap immediately after the new two-hour movie in "Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Reunion."

7 p.m., Lifetime

Breaking bad

If you missed the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" tour stop in Minneapolis last weekend, don't panic. You can still enjoy watching smart alecks riff on terrible movies in six new episodes featuring such "classics" as "Mac and Me," "Atlantic Rim" and "Killer Fish," starring Lee Majors.

Now streaming on Netflix

Homeward bound

Whoopi Goldberg serves as executive producer for "I'm Coming Home," a holiday-related special in which Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and country-music standout Jake Owen reconnect to their roots. Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Perry are contributing special Thanksgiving messages.

9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin