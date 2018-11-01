Who do you trust?

Fans of "Mr. Robot" already know that the show's creator, Sam Esmail, likes to play mind games. So it's possible that's not really Julia Roberts playing a mousy caseworker in his latest series, "Homecoming." The first four episodes provide plenty of signs that you can't trust any of the characters, including a war veteran transitioning back to civilian life, or their memories. Sorting out the truth — and why Roberts chose this project as her first serious foray into TV — will probably require watching the entire season.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Project runway

Minnesota model Halima Aden, the first contestant at a Miss USA beauty pageant to wear a hijab and burkini, is featured in the latest episode of "Witness," a documentary series from the Al Jazeera English Network. You can check out the 25-minute film when it premieres Sunday on aljazeera.com — or watch it with Aden herself Friday night at a special screening and Q&A.

The crooked path

"Watergate" attempts to provide details from the entire scandal over three straight nights, but it doesn't take a political junkie to realize that director Charles Ferguson ("Inside Job") is also trying to draw comparisons between Richard Nixon and the current president. The six-hour documentary relies too heavily on dramatizations of the infamous tapes; the actual recordings are chilling enough.

8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, History Channel

They got rhythm

"An American in Paris the Musical" won't make you completely forget Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, but the dancing in this Broadway adaptation of the 1951 hit movie is magnifique.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin