All hail the Queen

PBS and Washington, D.C., are not known for letting their hair down, but the stuffy institutions are nonjudgmental hosts for "Julia Louis-Dreyfus: The Mark Twain Prize." That means that viewers can watch Keegan-Michael Key make a killer Bill Cosby joke and Larry David suggest that his former "Seinfeld" star faked getting cancer to draw sympathy from Kennedy Center judges, both without bleeps. Louis-Dreyfus, naturally, steals the show with an acceptance speech that graciously includes a snippet of the Elaine dance.

8 p.m. Mon., TPT, Ch. 2

Method acting

Chuck Lorre has made a successful career out of wallowing in the juvenile behavior of his characters in "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." But there's nothing but grown-ups in "The Kominsky Method," a delightful surprise that relies almost entirely on lively conversations between Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, playing Hollywood insiders all too aware of their age in an industry that feeds off the young. Start engraving Arkin's name on an Emmy.

Now streaming on Netflix

Empire building

The ice water that ran through Michael Corleone's veins also flows through the lead characters of "Narcos: Mexico," the latest chapter of the heart-pounding series that explores both sides of the drug wars. Michael Peña, playing an ambitious DEA agent, and Diego Luna, as an equally ambitious drug lord, are stone-cold brilliant in this 1980s-set season that plays cops and robbers better than anything else on TV.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin