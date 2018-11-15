Method acting

Chuck Lorre has made a successful career out of wallowing in the juvenile behavior of his characters in "The Big Bang Theory" and "Two and a Half Men." But there's nothing but grown-ups in "The Kominsky Method," a delightful surprise that relies almost entirely on lively conversations between Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, playing Hollywood insiders all too aware of their age in an industry that feeds off the young. Start engraving Arkin's name on an Emmy.

Now streaming on Netflix

Joan & Bob

If you missed Joan Baez's recent appearance in the Twin Cities, catch her "Big Interview" (noon Saturday) with Dan Rather, followed immediately by a thorough documentary on her life (1 p.m.). And what's a tribute to the folk superstar without a nod to the songwriter she helped put on the map? "Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Celebration" (2 p.m.) is a spectacular concert from 1992. Baez isn't in the lineup, but Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin and Rosanne Cash harmonize on a super-sweet version of "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere."

Saturday on AXS TV

Paws button

The vocal talents of Dustin Hoffman and Jack Black are sorely missing from "Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny," but you may still be charmed by the next generation of roly-poly crime fighters determined to use their newly discovered chi energy for good. The high-energy foursome don't do much to distinguish themselves from one another, although you may recognize the voice of "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Justice league of America

Those tired of rehashing Watergate and listening to folks compare President Donald Trump to Richard Nixon will want to skip the opening chapter of the four-part docuseries "Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI," although director Alex Gibney does provide some fascinating insights into J. Edgar Hoover. Next week's episode, dealing with Ronald Reagan and Contragate, feels slightly fresher.

7 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Neal Justin