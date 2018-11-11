Baked goodies

Preschoolers get a taste of what goes into running a restaurant in "Butterbean's Cafe," a new animated series in which a group of gung-ho fairies open a bakery, much to the chagrin of a sour competitor, Ms. Marmalady. The first episode will have young ones hungry for future adventures — and snacks. Parents, keep extra cookies on hand.

Noon, Nick Jr.

Paint by numbers

Art is in the eye of the beholder, for better or worse. "The Price of Everything" leans toward the latter conclusion with director Nathaniel Kahn championing artists like Larry Poons, overshadowed by painters whose success may have more to do with marketing than their artistic skills. The documentary's breakout star, 92-year-old collector Stefan Edlis, is a real piece of work in the best sense.

7 p.m., HBO

Life on Mars

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer blast back into space for a second season of "Mars," their part-documentary, part-scripted journey to the Red Planet. The story jumps ahead nine years after pioneers settle into Martian life. Esai Morales ("NYPD Blue") joins the acting crew.

8 p.m., National Geographic

Neal Justin