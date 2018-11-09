Street smarts

“When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special” may be aimed at kids, but like all adventures from the legendary Workshop, there’s plenty to amuse parents, including spoofs of Shark Week, “Antiques Roadshow” and local weathermen. Viewers from all generations will crack up when Cookie Monster notes that a wish-granting pickle is a “pretty big dill.”

6 p.m. Saturday, HBO

The last supper

The final episode of “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” packs extra potency as it features the recently deceased host revisiting New York’s Lower East Side, the neighborhood where he used to score drugs. Richard Hell, Lydia Lunch and John Lurie are among the residents participating in what turned out to be a bittersweet farewell. Be prepared for goose bumps when the series concludes with Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Bourdain

Can you ever forgive them?

Melissa McCarthy will receive the People’s Icon Award during “The E! People’s Choice Awards,” an event in which films like “Fifty Shades Freed” and TV series like “Vanderpump Rules” actually get some props. John Legend and Rita Ora are scheduled to perform.

8 p.m. Sunday, E!

Neal Justin