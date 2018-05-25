They got the beat

“The Fourth Estate” may seem like a sequel to 2011’s “Page One: Inside the New York Times,” but while that film documentary examined how a media company is adapting to modern times, this series by Oscar nominee Liz Garbus (“What Happened, Miss Simone?”) is obsessed with how the Times staff is holding up during its wall-to-wall, tweet-to-tweet coverage of the Trump administration. The short answer: with lots and lots of swearing.

7 p.m. Sun., Showtime

Sins of the past

Filmmakers Ric Burns and Li-Shin Yu shine a light on “The Chinese Exclusion Act,” one of America’s least talked-about misdeeds. The two-hour documentary tracks how anti-immigration sentiments led to decades of discrimination and conflict between two powerhouse nations, with moving testimonials from historians committed to making sure we never forget this dark chapter in U.S. history.

7 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Pep rally

As TV’s most infectious cheerleader, Ellie Kemper continues to bring sunshine into our dreary lives in the fourth (and final) season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” But the series doesn’t depend entirely on its plucky star. Zip ahead to the third, nearly Schmidt-less episode that focuses on attempts by the Rev. Richard Wayne (Jon Hamm) to get sprung from jail. “SNL” vet Bobby Moynihan also gets a showcase role as a sad-sack sexist. The second half of the season will drop this summer.

Starts streaming Wed. on Netflix

Neal Justin