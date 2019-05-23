Wrongly convicted

"When They See Us," Ava DuVernay's miniseries about the Central Park Five, doesn't drop on Netflix until next week. But you can do your homework by watching a two-hour edition of "20/20" that goes deep on the 1989 assault with comments from the victim, Trisha Meili, and police involved in the investigation.

8 p.m. Friday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Switching sides

One of the most fascinating chapters in the new bestseller "Howard Stern Comes Again" details the radio host's 2014 interview with Anderson Cooper, with the CNN newscaster talking openly about his brother's suicide and life as a child model. The roles are reversed in "AC360: The Howard Stern Interview."

9 p.m. Friday, CNN

Stern

The final round

NBC aired so many repeats of "Last Call With Carson Daly" that I forgot it was still in production. But somehow, over 18 seasons, the late-night series came up with 2,000 episodes, with several giving musical acts such as Kendrick Lamar and the Killers their first national exposure. The show officially signs off forever with this affectionate look back that breezes by so quickly, Daly doesn't have time to finish his beer.

12:35 a.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Money changes everything

Renée Zellweger taps her creepy side as a wealthy investor messing with a disgustingly cheerful couple in "What/If," a limited series that re-imagines the movie "Indecent Proposal" as an episode of "The Twilight Zone." It's fun to watch the Oscar winner get dark, but the 10-hour running time is too much of a ghoulish thing.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin