A deal for you

The next time the “Absolutely Fabulous” gals throw a cocktail party, they’ll want to put Victoria Sandringham on the invite list. She’s the discount-furniture queen who successfully sells “Sando” as one of the summer’s most outrageous comedies. As played by Sacha Horler, Victoria halfheartedly tries to pitch her way back into the family after sleeping with her daughter’s boyfriend and treating the rest of the clan like mere extras in one of her TV commercials. Fans of Patsy and Edina — or “Arrested Development” — will be delighted by this Australian gem.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Breaking up is hard to do

A family of divorce lawyers try to mend their own fences in “The Split,” a six-part drama penned by Abi Morgan, who wrote the Margaret Thatcher bio-pic “The Iron Lady.” Morgan proves she doesn’t need Meryl Streep to build a series around tough, complicated female characters.

9 p.m., Sundance TV

Tig Notaro

Get happy

It’s a shame that Amazon canceled “One Mississippi,” a dramedy tailor-made for this “Me Too” times, but we’ve still got plenty of opportunities to appreciate its star. “Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here” captures the unique, always inventive comic during a recent stand-up performance in Houston.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin