Those were the days

“Live in Front of an Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ ” offers contemporary stars like Woody Harrelson and Kerry Washington an opportunity to play in the ’70s TV sandbox by helping to re-create two classic episodes, both directed by James Burrows. There’s a lot to look forward to in this groovy experiment, not the least of which will be watching Will Ferrell take on the role of George Jefferson’s neighbor, Tom Willis.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

They’ve got the meat

Vegetarians will probably pass on “The Butcher,” a new reality-competition series that has professional carvers whacking away at pig carcasses. But they’d miss the moments in which host Colby Donaldson offers up some fascinating historic trivia, bound to impress even the most jaded attendees at the next vegan potluck.

9 p.m., History Channel

Young at heart

Wanda Sykes wastes no time launching into an anti-Trump tirade in her latest stand-up special, “Not Normal,” but she doesn’t rant about anything not already covered by 439,318 comics. The New York-taped show gets more interesting when she focuses on getting older.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin