Over there

Viewers still suffering from Obama withdrawal will get their fix with the documentary "The Final Year," which looks at peace efforts overseas just before the changing of the guard. Barack Obama gets a lot less camera time than Susan Rice, John Kerry and Samantha Power, but the former commander-in-chief steals the spotlight every time he fist-bumps his way into the proceedings.

7 p.m., HBO

Winners' circle

There's bound to be a shortage of crowns at the Hollywood thrift store this week with season finales of "Dancing With the Stars" (7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5), "American Idol" (8 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5), "The Voice" (7 p.m. Mon.-Tue., KARE, Ch. 11) and "Survivor" (7 p.m. Wed., WCCO, Ch. 4).

Both sides now

"ACORN and the Firestorm" manages the near impossible by presenting a balanced examination of the battle between community organizers and the conservatives who challenged their existence. I only wish filmmakers Sam Pollard and Reuben Atlas would have dedicated more screen time to the conversation between Bertha Lewis, the former CEO of ACORN, and former student Hannah Giles, who went undercover to try to expose the organization's flaws.

10:30 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin