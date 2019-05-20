House party

The season finale of "American Housewife" gives its actors a chance to show off their musical chops, with mixed results. Star Katy Mixon is a delight in her two original numbers, written by Broadway vets Justin Paul and Glenn Slater. But Ali Wong's attempts at rapping are a stark reminder that the red-hot star can't master everything.

7 p.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

Cheap thrills

"Blood & Treasure" is glaring evidence that network TV should give up on adventure serials until they're willing to sink big bucks into visually stunning action sequences and not lean so heavily on dialogue that borrows from dime-store novels. Stars Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas manage to retain their sexy appeal even as they scramble across the globe to find Cleopatra's tomb.

8 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

A long memory

"Supreme Revenge" could have just as easily been titled "Mitch McConnell's Revenge" as the "Frontline" team shows how the rough treatment of 1987 Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork set the groundwork for the senator's future strategy. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is among the documentary's talking heads.

9 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin