Not just a pretty face

To a certain generation, Hedy Lamarr was the hypnotic star of "Samson and Delilah," one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1940s; to others, her name was a running joke in "Blazing Saddles." But even die-hard fans may not know how the movie legend moonlighted as a groundbreaking scientist. "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story" dissects the brains behind the beauty.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Lives of the party

Those hoping for a rendition of the hokey pokey during this weekend's highly-touted nuptials will have to settle for "The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!" with vow-by-vow commentary from the characters made famous by "Saturday Night Live" alumni Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon. The pair previously brought comedy relief to the Rose Parade.

6:30 a.m. Saturday, HBO

Jackson

Slow burn

"Fahrenheit 451" has never been successfully translated to the big screen, which is appropriate since the Ray Bradbury classic is all about the pleasures of reading. The latest adaptation doesn't buck the trend, despite the presence of red-hot Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon, in large part because so much of the drama takes place inside the head of the protagonist, who suddenly decides burning books isn't a great way to make a living.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Together again

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards offers dream teams for two generations. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato will duet on their new single, "Fall in Line," while Salt-N-Pepa will perform with En Vogue. Icon Award winner Janet Jackson won't need any additional star power when she makes her first TV performance in nine years.

7 p.m. Sunday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin