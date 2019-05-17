The Ant-Man cometh

Paul Rudd hosts "Saturday Night Live" for the fourth time and, since this is the season 44 finale, you can expect plenty of guest appearances from fellow Avengers eager to crash the after-party. Let's hope producer Lorne Michaels stays sober long enough to anoint standout Heidi Gardner as a regular cast member for season 45.

10:30 p.m. Sat., KARE, Ch. 11

Hot dog

In "It's Bruno!" a panting pooch isn't owner Malcolm's best friend; he's his only friend. That's because Malcolm, played by show creator Solvan "Slick" Naim, is a jerk, but pet lovers will find room in their hearts for the flawed human, especially since each episode is less than 12 minutes long.

Now streaming on Netflix

Keys to the kingdom

Winter has come to "Game of Thrones" — and this time, we really mean it. The groundbreaking drama wraps up with a nearly 90-minute finale that should be explosive, assuming there was still a budget after last week's epic, game-changing episode. For my thoughts on how well the series wrapped up, visit startribune.com/tv shortly after the dust settles.

8 p.m. Sun., HBO

Neal Justin