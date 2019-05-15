The long goodbye

After a dozen seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” says goodbye — and it won’t be with a whimper. In addition to a one-hour finale, CBS will air a retrospective that pays tribute to TV’s most-watched sitcom and the entire cast will take one last bow on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Stock up on tissues.

7 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Drinking buddies

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph are among the “Saturday Night Live” veterans heading off to “Wine Country,” a new comedy about the benefits of celebrating female bonding with a few bottles of vino. Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, former “SNL” writers, penned the screenplay.

Now streaming on Netflix

The mighty jungle

Those tuning in for “The Lion’s Share” had better really enjoy “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” because they’re going to hear it more than a dozen times with covers by everyone from Pete Seeger to the Muppets. But this latest edition of “ReMastered” is less about celebrating the song and more about how the music business screwed the original songwriter.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin