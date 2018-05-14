They made it after all

Kudos to Fox for giving "New Girl" a proper chance to say goodbye with an abbreviated but delightful seventh season that wraps up with this one-hour farewell party. Creator Elizabeth Meriwether and breakout star Zooey Deschanel may not have not lived up to their early promise of making this generation's "Mary Tyler Moore Show," but it was among the best of the "Friends" replacements, an impressive achievement in its own right.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

If you build it

"Unearthed" may not be able to explain why the Vikings stumbled on their way to the Super Bowl, but the documentary series does tackle Danish fortresses of the Viking Age in its Season 3 premiere. Future explorations look at the makings of the Titanic, the Statue of Liberty and the city of Pompeii.

8 p.m., Science Channel

Outside the lines

Designer Jasmine Roth is on a mission to jazz up cookie-cutter suburban homes in "Hidden Potential," a new series aimed at homeowners looking to make a statement beyond pink flamingos on the front lawn. In this week's episode, Roth helps a couple redo their kitchen and create a collapsible fort for the kids.

9 p.m., HGTV

Neal Justin