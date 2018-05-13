Once upon a time

Enjoy a night of fractured fairy tales designed more for parents than children, starting with the 1952 biopic "Hans Christian Andersen" (7 p.m.), which stars the energetic Danny Kaye. That's followed by tantalizing offers including 1976's "The Slipper and the Rose" (11:30 p.m.) — a very grown-up version of "Cinderella" — and Abbott and Costello's rendition of "Jack and the Beanstalk" (2 a.m.)

Fearless Felicity

"The Americans" star Keri Russell goes undercover as a rugged mountaineer in a terrific new episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," passing as the perfect traveling companion with disarming wit and just the right amount of obscenities. The actress signed up for the series in hopes of impressing her 10-year-old son, River. Mission accomplished.

Almost grown

Minnesota native Yara Shahidi continues her crusade as America's most poised teenager with an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," alongside guest Nathan Lane. Someone make sure to remind Fallon that the "Grown-ish" star is too young to play beer pong.

